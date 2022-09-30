Ho Chi Minh City, Sep 30 (PTI) Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy progressed to the semifinals of the Vitenam Open Super 100 tournament here on Friday.

The unseeded Indian duo of Sikki and Kapoor, who had clinched the Chhattisgarh International Challenge title last week, stunned third seeds Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See of Malaysia 21-19 21-17 in a 39-minute clash.

The duo will face top seeds Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia in the semifinals.

Sikki and Kapoor showed nerves of steel as they erased 3-6 deficit to grab a slender one-point lead.

The Malaysians once again nosed ahead to a 15-12 advantage but the Indian pair managed to turn the tables with four-point burst to lead 19-18 and knocked off the remaining two points to lead the match 1-0.

Sikki and Kapoor made a confident start in the second game and even though the Malaysian combo grabbed a 10-8 lead briefly, the Indians ensured there was no hiccup as they broke off from 12-12 to never look back.

