Johannesburg, Sep 30: Johannesburg Super Kings on Friday announced they have added Wandile Gwavu and Nandile Tyali to the team's support staff ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20 League slated to start from next year. Gwavu, who has been the head coach of the Johannesburg based Lions team for the last three seasons, joins as an assistant coach. Tyali, who is the strength & conditioning coach of the Lions, joins as the assistant strength & conditioning coach of the side.

"We welcome Wandile Gwavu and Nandile Tyali to the Super Kings family. Their knowledge about local conditions and players will add great value to the team. We look forward to working with them in the SA20 league," said K.S Viswanathan, CEO of the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), which is the parent company of four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. Stephen Fleming will be the head coach of the team while Eric Simons and Albie Morkel will be assistant coaches. Tommy Simsek has been appointed as physio while Gregory King has been named as trainer.

"I'm happy and thankful that I'll be getting an opportunity to be part of the JSK family and work alongside world class coaches and players. I am looking forward to the learnings and experiences that will be taking place during that month. Definitely looking forward to adding value and enjoying this great opportunity," said Gwavu Faf du Plessis will lead the franchise in the inaugural SA20 League, which has international players like Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Lewis Gregory and Lizaad Williams.

"I am really excited to join the Joburg Super Kings support team. To work next to industry leaders and top players at this level is a challenge I am really looking forward to. The Super Kings franchise is one of the most successful and professionally run franchises in global cricket and I look forward to adding value to the brand, coaches, players and all involved," said Tyali. SA20 will be the third time South Africa would be attempting to launch a franchise T20 league in the country. In its previous attempts, the attempt to start Global League T20 failed to happen in 2017. Its replacement, the Mzansi Super League was held in 2018 and 2019 before being halted due to Covid-19 pandemic and will now make way for the SA20.

"I am incredibly proud that both Wandile and Nandile have been included in the Joburg Super Kings coaching staff. They have both done fantastically well for Lions Cricket over the past years and are true professionals in all they do. I am confident that Stephen Fleming as long-standing Super Kings Head Coach will enjoy having them in the camp." "I wish Stephen, Wandile, Nandile and all involved with the Joburg Super Kings every success in the inaugural SA20 tournament being held early next year. We are very proud to have the Super Kings based in Johannesburg and playing out of the iconic Wanderers Stadium as their new JSK home. We will certainly make sure all fans 'whistle for Joburg'," said Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of the Wanderers.

