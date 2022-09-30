Sri Lanka Legends would take on their West Indies counterparts in the second semifinal of Road Safety World Series 2022 on Friday, September 30. Both these teams have had decent seasons so far and now, it all boils down to this crucial game to determine who would remain in the competition to fight for the title. While Sri Lanka Legends have had superb performances and rightfully finished top of the points table, West Indies ended in fourth place with 12 points, six less than what their opponents achieved. Irfan Pathan Scores Match Winning Unbeaten 37 Runs off Just 12 Balls to Help India Legends Qualify for Road Safety World Series 2022 Final

But that does not take away the fact that they too have been pretty decent in the competition so far. Dwayne Smith, at the top of the order has been in good form and would aim to give his side a good start. This clash is expected to be a thriller but Sri Lanka hold an edge, given the fact that they have been one of the best sides in the competition so far.

When Is Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur on September 30, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in Sri Lanka. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

