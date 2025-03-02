Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) historic Trophy Tour made its way to Siliguri on Sunday, extending the celebration of their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title to the Gateway of Northeast India.

The tour began at the marvelous and scenic Coronation Bridge that connects Siliguri to Darjeeling.

The prestigious trophy was then exhibited amidst the well-manicured garden of Siliguri at the ISKCON, giving the fans a unique opportunity to experience the grandeur of the defending champions, as per a KKR press release.

Celebrating KKR's title-winning campaign in 2024, Siliguri witnessed a tremendous turnout as the fans got together to see the glorious IPL trophy while also having an opportunity to take pictures alongside it.

As the enthusiasm of the new season builds up, the caravan for KKR's Trophy Tour will move to Patna on March 7 and Durgapur on March 9, before culminating in Kolkata on March 16.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season's opening game on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.

SQUAD

-Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane

-Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah GurbazAllrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin)

-Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande

-Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik. (ANI)

