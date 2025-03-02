The India national cricket team thrashed the New Zealand national cricket team by 44 runs in their final Group A ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. With this victory, Team India finished at the top of the Group A standings with six points in three games. The Rohit Sharma-led India will play the first semi-final against the arch-rival Australia national cricket team on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs New Zealand Clash.

Talking about the match, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer slammed a fighting half-century, followed by crucial knocks from Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya that guided Team India to 249/9 in 50 overs. While defending, mystery spinner Varun Chakarvarthy bagged a five-wicket haul, and a collective effort from the rest of the spinners helped the Indian cricket team secure a dominating victory.

Shreyas Iyer's 79-Run Knock Guides India to a Fighting Total

Batting first, Team India lost their captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli inside the first 10 overs. New Zealand dominated the proceedings. However, Shreyas Iyer played a fighting knock of 79 runs off 98 deliveries, including six boundaries. All-rounder Axar Patel scored 42 runs off 61 balls, whereas Hardik Pandya played a crucial knock of 45 runs, which guided Men in Blue to 249/9 in 50 overs. With the ball, New Zealand speedster Matt Henry bagged a five-wicket haul. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of CT Cricket Tournament.

Varun Chakravarthy Picks up Match-Winning Five-Wicket Haul

While defending, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy showcased his class with the ball. The spinner bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul, which bundled out New Zealand for 205 runs. Varun ended his dream spell with 5/42 in 10 overs. He took key wickets of Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, captain Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, whereas Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket apiece.

A comprehensive effort helped Men in Blue to register a 44-run win. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson's 81-run knock went in vain. Black Caps finished in second place with four points. They will face South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

