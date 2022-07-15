Singapore [Singapore], July 15 (ANI): Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu produced a strong comeback after opening set down against Han Yue of China in the women's singles category on Friday to reach the semifinals of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022.

Playing on court 1, Sindhu overcame a strong challenge from her Chinese rival Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a contest lasting 62 minutes to book her semifinal berth.

Also Read | PSG vs Quevilly-Rouen Metropole Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

The double Olympic medalist will next face Saena Kawakami, the Japanese world No. 38 who forced an upset by stopping Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-17 21-19.

Meanwhile, star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy crashed out of the Singapore Open after suffering a defeat against Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-12, 14-21, 18-21.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Staying at Manchester United? Here's CR7's Possible Hint at his Future.

Playing on Court 3, Prannoy dominated Naraoka in the first game by 21-12 with his swift and aggressive move.

Naraoka made a stunning comeback against the Indian to take the second game and forced a decider. In the decider both the players played their aggressive game to clinch the match but Naraoka prevailed against Prannoy to advance to the next round with a thrilling 21-18 win.

On the other hand, it was heartbreak for Saina Nehwal as she suffered a defeat against Ohori. Saina goes down 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 after a hard-fought encounter which lasted 1 hour and 3 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)