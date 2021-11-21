Galle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva and Pathum Nissanka were the shining light as Sri Lanka dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies here at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, Sri Lanka's score reads 267/3-- with Karunaratne (132*) and Dhananjaya (56*) unbeaten at the crease.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne provided an ideal start to the hosts as the duo saw out the opening session. Both batters saw out 27 overs in the first session, scoring 61 runs.

Nissanka and Karunaratne started from their left off and the duo brought up the 100-run opening stand in the 39th over of the innings. Both batters went past their half-century mark, but the 139-run opening stand was finally broken by Shannon Gabriel as he dismissed Nissanka (56) in the 50th over. Oshada Fernando (3) failed to leave a mark as he was sent back to the pavilion by Roston Chase and Sri Lanka was reduced to 164/2.

Angelo Mathews (3) also departed cheaply as he was dismissed by Chase, but Karunaratne marched on and the skipper went on to register the three-figure mark. In the end, Karunaratne and Dhananjaya ensured that the hosts do not suffer more hiccups before the close of play on Day 1.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 267/3 (Dimuth Karunaratne 132*, Dhananjaya de Silva 56*; Roston Chase 2-31) vs West Indies. (ANI)

