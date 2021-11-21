Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has brushed off rumours stating that Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement from football. The striker who is recovering from a heart problem was reported to be putting an end to his football career owing to his heart problem. But in a latest development, the new Barcelona coach has claimed these reports to be 'not true' while acknowledging the fact that he is in the dark. "I do not know anything, I spoke with him the other day and what has come out is not true," Xavi said, according to Goal.com. "We do not have this information, I do not know where it comes from," he also added. Sergio Aguero Set To Retire Due to Heart Problem, Announcement To Be Made Next Week: Report

Xavi got off to a good start in his career as Barcelona head coach as the Catalan giants defeated Espanyol at home and after the match, he spoke about Aguero, his absence and revealed his conversation with the Argentine striker. Speaking to the press, Xavi said, "He is calm. I told him to come when he is well. It is a medical issue. We have to wait and find out."

Earlier, Aguero himself responded to rumours of his retirement and taking to Twitter, he shared a message which translated to English as, "Given the rumors, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive."

Ante los rumores les cuento que estoy siguiendo las indicaciones de los médicos del club, haciendo pruebas y tratamiento y ver mi evolución en el plazo de los 90 días. Siempre en positivo 🤟🏽 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 12, 2021

The Argentine striker felt discomfort while breathing and experienced chest pain during Barcelona's La Liga match against Alaves earlier this year. He was taken to the hospital where tests confirmed that he would be out of action for atleast three months. Currently, he is undergoing recovery.

