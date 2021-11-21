The Qatar GP 2021 has its main event scheduled on Sunday. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the race. But now the racers must have gotten a fair idea of how the track is as there was not enough information available of the Losail International Circuit in Doha. The racers only had to depend on track stimulators to get more information about the same. Qatar Grand Prix 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Losail International Circuit.

The Qualifying round witnessed Lewis Hamilton walking away with his 102nd pole position. He won the match by a margin of 0.455 seconds. The race highlights of the Mercedes racer were shared on social media by the official account of Formula 1. Max Verstappen came second and Valtteri Bottas followed. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the event below.

When Is Qatar GP 2021, Main Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Qatar GP 2021 will take place at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar on November 21, 2021 (Sunday). The main race will begin at 7.30 pm respectively (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Qatar GP 2021, Main Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Qatar GP 2021, Main Race live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 channels to watch the live telecast of Qatar GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Qatar GP 2021 Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Qatar GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

