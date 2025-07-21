New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Special Olympics Bharat hosted a heartfelt felicitation ceremony on Monday, to honour the outstanding performance of the Indian football teams at the recently concluded Gothia Cup 2025, held in Gothenburg, Sweden. The ceremony was graced by Raksha Khadse, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, according to a release from Special Olympics Bharat.

With support from SKF, Special Olympics Bharat Boys' Team and the Haryana U-15 Girls' Team were selected to represent India at the 2025 Gothia Cup, which also completed 50 years of its inception in this edition.

Also Read | GT4 European Series 2025: Ajith Kumar Escapes Unhurt After Car Crash During Race in Italy, Tamil Superstar Seen Helping Clear Debris (Watch Video).

The Special Olympics Bharat boys' team defended their title with unmatched resolve, emerging Gothia Cup champions for the second consecutive year. Their journey was a powerful display of confidence, camaraderie, and rising above limits, qualities that define not just the team, but the inclusive movement they represent.

India lifted the 2025 Gothia Cup after dominating the final and defeating Poland by 3-1. Ankush Kumar (8', 14') scored a brace and Saheer Muhammad (29') scored a goal as well, emerging as the stars in the final for India. Saheer also emerged as the top goalscorer for India, recording a total of 7 goals while Ankush and Stalin Kumar followed with 3 and 2 goals respectively.

Also Read | Where to Watch Qatar National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online? Get QAT vs KSA 3rd T20I 2025 Free Live Telecast on TV Details.

Raksha Khadse, Hon'ble Union Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said, "These young athletes have reminded us of what India truly stands for -- unyielding courage, quiet determination and the unstoppable strength of unity. Watching them not just participate, but rise as champions and changemakers on a global platform, stirs pride in every Indian heart. Their journey is more than a victory -- it is a powerful reflection of the India we believe in, where every child, regardless of background or ability, deserves the chance to shine."

"The back-to-back triumph of SO Bharat athletes on global stage is a beacon of perseverance and their fierce and fearless performance is a testament to their confidence and capability to lead. This is not just a celebration. It is a call to action -- to invest, include, and believe," said Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)