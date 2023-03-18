Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Sophie Devine struck a stunning 99 off just 36 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 188 for 4 with opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scoring with 68 off 42 balls and Ashleigh Gardner and Sabbhineni Meghana contributing 41 and 31 respectively.

Also Read | IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

But Devine single-handedly won the match for RCB with her batting pyrotechnics. Captain Smriti Mandhana made 37.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Australia: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

Gujarat Giants: 188 for 4 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 68, Ashleigh Gardner 41; Shreyanka Patil 2/17).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189 for 2 in 15.3 overs (Sophie Devine 99, Smriti Mandhana 37).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)