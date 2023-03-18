After a gritty victory in the 1st ODI, India will be pretty confident heading into the second ODI against Australia, which is set to take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 19. The Men in Blue were reeling at one stage after their bowlers had bowled Australia out for just 188, andthanks to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, they could cross the line with many deliveries left. India are favourites for another win with their momentum, which will see them clinch the series while Australia fight to take things to the decider. Insane Speed! Virat Kohli Runs Quickly Across Pitch From Covers to Mid-Wicket, Reaches Faster Than Designated Fielder During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

A big positive for the Indian team will be the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be raring to go after missing the first game in Wankhede due to personal reasons. He will open with Shubman Gill at the top, with Virat Kohli coming in to bat at number three. Shreyas Iyer’s absence means Suryakumar Yadav gets another opportunity at four and he will look to make the most of it after his golden duck at the Wankhede Stadium. India’s star of the 1st ODI, KL Rahul will walk out at number five. The right-hander answered his critics with a composed knock which helped India win the 1st ODI with vice-captain Hardik Pandya at six. India are likely to have a similar combination in the 2nd ODI as well, in which case, Ravindra Jadeja is next in the order. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj Engage in Fun Conversation After Taking Three Wickets Apiece in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Shardul Thakur, who got a game at Wankhede, is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI unless the Indian team management opt for an extra spinner alongside Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will be the pacemen alongside Pandya and Thakur.

India’s Likely XI for 2nd ODI against Australia

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk) Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

