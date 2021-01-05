Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former skipper Sourav Ganguly had an "uneventful last night" and the hospital is planning to discharge him on Wednesday, the Woodlands Hospital said in its most recent medical bulletin.

The bulletin issued on Monday at 11:30 pm also said that the doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

The bulletin said that Ganguly's Echocardiography (using sound waves to produce live images of the heart) done on Monday shows preserved left ventricular function with an ejection fraction of 56 per cent.

The medical board will meet on Tuesday (today) and discuss regarding his present health condition. He is currently under the care of Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Saptarshi Basu.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital in the city where Ganguly is admitted.

Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.

The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)