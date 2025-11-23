Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): In pursuit of creating a more inclusive and compassionate society, where in every youth is contributing towards creating a progressive community, Sapta Shakti Army Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) in collaboration with Special Olympic Bharat will be organising a Special Athletics Meet at Jaipur Military Station on November 25-26, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) release.

State Games Athletics 2025 is being organised for young athletes with Special intellectual abilities belonging to the entire State of Rajasthan. The event is a maiden endeavour by Special Olympics Bharat and Sapta Shakti AWWA to foster participation, confidence building and sportsmanship among young special athletes. Presently, 232 young enthusiastic athletes from across the state have confirmed participation in seven track and field disciplines involving track races, Javelin throw and Shot- put. The Athletics Meet will serve as a platform for selection of state team to represent Rajasthan at National Special Athletes Meet scheduled to be held in Delhi as part of preparations for Special Olympic World Summer Games 2027(USA).

The event will be inaugurated by Diya Kumari, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan in the esteemed presence of Mallika Nadda, President Special Olympics India, LtGen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander Sapta Shakti Command and Barinder Jit Kaur, Regional President AWWA, Sapta Shakti Command.

The Special Athletics Meet will reaffirm that sports serve as a powerful catalyst in building an inclusive and supportive ecosystem wherein individuals with special intellectual abilities are not only respected and encouraged but also empowered to realise their full potential in life. (ANI)

