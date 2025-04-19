Zagreb (Croatia), Apr 19 (AP) Nikola Pokrivac, a former Croatia national team midfielder who played at the 2008 European Championship, has died in a car accident, his country's soccer federation said. He was 39.

The federation announced that Pokrivac died Friday night in a car accident in the city of Karlovac.

Also Read | WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here's Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Pokrivac played for Dinamo Zagreb, Monaco and Salzburg before being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015.

Pokrivac made 15 appearances for Croatia's national team.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Marijan Kustic, president of the Croatian Football Federation, called Pokrivac a “great football player” who “showed great courage in life by overcoming a terrible disease.” He offered condolences to Pokrivac's family.

Dinamo said in a statement that Pokrivac was a talented midfielder who played 69 times for the team and participated in four championship titles. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)