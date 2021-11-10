New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1710:

*Report of T20 World Cup's first semifinal between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-PAK-PREVIEW

Favourites Pakistan face resurgent Australia in T20 WC semis

Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Pakistan seem primed to win their second title but it will take a special effort to upstage a tenacious Australia, which is peaking at the right time, in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-VENKATESH-INTERVIEW

Managed my workload well so far and hope to keep my focus on both aspects of game: Venkatesh Iyer

(Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) All-rounders in Indian cricket are a rare commodity and the newest entrant to the club, Venkatesh Iyer, knows only too well that he has to keep his focus on both aspects of the game in order to remain relevant.

SPO-CRI-IND-AVESH-COMMENTS

Dream to represent India has been fulfilled: Avesh Khan Indore, Nov 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan, who earned a national call-up for the T20 series against New Zealand on Wednesday said that his dream to represent the country has been fulfilled.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-PAK-HAYDEN

Win against India gave Pakistan momentum, says Hayden

Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Pakistan's batting consultant Matthew Hayden believes the 10-wicket thrashing of arch-rivals India set the tone for his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup and cited the players' commitment to training and spirituality as the reasons for a stupendous unbeaten run so far.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-PAK-FINCH

Battle with Shaheen in Powerplay will be crucial: Finch Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Australia will need to handle Shaheen Shah Afridi's inswinging deliveries in the Powerplay overs well when they face Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, captain Aaron Finch said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-RAMIZ

Babar doesn't need to do anything differently in semi-final against Australia: PCB chief Ramiz Raja Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Babar Azam has led Pakistan team well in the ongoing T20 World Cup and doesn't need to do anything differently in the semi-final against Australia on Thursday, PCB chairman and former skipper Ramiz Raja said on the eve of the game.

SPO-CRI-PSL-WOM-RAJA

Women's PSL also on my mind, says PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja is hopeful of starting a women's Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the near future.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-COACHINGSTAFF

For an amazing journey as team, Kohli thanks outgoing support staff

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday thanked the team's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff, whose tenure ended at the T20 World Cup, lauding them for their contribution in preparing a formidable outfit.

SPO-WREST-NATIONAL-PREVIEW

Phogat sisters in focus as National Wrestling championship set to begin in Gonda

By Amanpreet Singh

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 10 (PTI) A blockbuster clash between comeback girl Geeta Phogat and world championship bronze medallist Sarita Mor is keenly anticipated, while Narsingh Pancham Yadav and Gourav Balian will also be eager to prove themselves when the National Wrestling Championships begin here from Thursday.

SPO-WREST-VIRENDER-HARYANA 'Goonga Pehlwan' Virender Singh urges Haryana state government to recognise deaf athletes

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Wrestler Virender Singh Yadav, who is among the Padma Shri awardees this year, has called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons like him as para-athletes. PTI

