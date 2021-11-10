Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) will face off against each other in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs AUS clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be aiming to reach the summit fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs AUS, T20 World Cup semi-final live streaming can scroll down below for details. T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-Final: Pakistan Look Forward to Reviving Against Formidable Australia on Thursday.

Pakistan ended the Super 12 stage as the only undefeated team and will be aiming to continue that run and book a place in the summit clash of the competition for a record third time. Babar Azam’s men have been dominant throughout and will fancy themselves in this encounter and add another title to their tally. Meanwhile, Australia were the beaten finalists in 2010 and despite being the most successful ODI team, are still searching for their first world title in this format. PAK vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

PAK vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder is a great pick as the captain of your PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team. Glenn Maxwell is in brilliant form with the bat and has been one of Australia’s most important players in the competition plus his wicket-taking and fielding abilities are an added bonus.

PAK vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper enters the game on the back of brilliant knocks and should be the pick as the vice-captain of your PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team. Babar Azam has scored half-centuries in three consecutive games and is expected to continue his form.

PAK vs AUS Likely Playing XI

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

