New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

Also Read | West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of WI vs BAN on TV With Time in IST.

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of second day of fifth Test between Indian and England in Birmingham.

Also Read | Neymar Transfer News: Brazilian Star Set to Extend His Contract at PSG Amid Chelsea Move Link.

*Report of Elorda Cup in Nur-Sultan.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-SAHA CAB grants NOC to Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) Veteran India discard Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday was granted the NOC (No Objection Certificate) by Cricket Association of Bengal, ending his 15-year association, which ended under acrimonious circumstances.

SPO-CRI-MITHALI-PM Mithali "overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment" by PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj on Saturday said she was overwhelmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "thoughtfully worded acknowledgment" of her contribution to the sport.

SPO-CRI-IND-BUMRAH-RECORD

Bumrah breaks Lara's world record, smashes Broad for 29 runs as 35 comes off single Test match over

Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) India captain Jasprit Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run

SPO-CRI-IND-PANT Tried to disturb bowlers mentally: Pant

Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) His stunning 146 was the cornerstone of India's remarkable recovery on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England and flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said the secret of his heroics was to "disturb the bowlers mentally".

SPO-CRI-T20-IND-WARMUP In-form Hooda slams 59, India win easy against Derbyshire in T20 warm-up

Derby (England), Jul 2 (PTI) Deepak Hooda continued his fine touch in the ongoing tour as he struck a scintillating half century to help India beat Derbyshire county side by seven wickets in a T20 warm-up match here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-WC-IND-PREVIEW Women's Hockey WC: India eye revenge against England in opener

Amstelveen (Netherlands), Jul 2 (PTI) No more considered as pushovers, a rejuvenated India would seek revenge against England when the two sides open their Pool B campaign in the Women's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)