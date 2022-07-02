West Indies play Bangladesh in the first T20 game of the series at Windsor Park in Dominica, the first competitive game to be played on this ground in five years. The visitors are having a torrid time facing the hosts with a 2-0 test series loss already under their belt. The batting is a main concern for the Bangla tigers, and they will be happy with a change in the format. But West Indies are considered a powerhouse in T20 cricket, and it will not be an easy task to get the better of them in their own backyard. Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies side, while Mahmudullah will be in charge of the Bangladesh team. WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2022 in Dominica.

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell are the key men in the West Indies middle order and it will not be a surprise if the bulk of the scoring is done by these two. Keiron Pollard retired from the game and his absence will be felt. Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul can do some damage with their pace while Hayden Walsh Jr is also set to feature.

Nasum Ahmed has taken 35 wickets in the past 12 months at an economy rate close to 6 and is certainly the leading bowler of the Bangladesh team. Shakib Al Hasan, one of the leading all-rounders of the game, adds an edge. Litton Das needs to get some runs early on for the team and build a solid platform for the rest of the batting unit to cash in on.

When and Where is WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2022?

The WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2022 takes place at the Windsor Park in Dominica on July 02, 2022 (Staurday) onwards. The WI vs BAN Test match has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2022?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022 in India. However, in absence of WI vs BAN T20I live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2022?

Despite not live telecast available, fans in India can watch WI vs BAN live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content. West Indies have won 7 out of the 13 games played between the two teams and lost 5. Based on the current momentum they possess, it is the host that start as the favourites.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2022 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).