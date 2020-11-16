New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The following are the top stories at 1740 hours:

SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA-INTERVIEW

Smith, Warner's presence a challenge but then victories don't come easy: Pujara

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) David Warner and Steve Smith's presence does make Australia stronger but Cheteshwar Pujara has full faith in India's "remarkable" bowlers, who, he feels, possess the wherewithal to script a repeat of the historic 2018-19 Test series victory.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-AUS-IND

Adelaide COVID-19 outbreak: Paine in self-isolation, but CA says 1st Test on

Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide on Monday forced Australian players, including captain Tim Paine, into self-isolation but the country's cricket board asserted that the first Test against India here from December 17 will go ahead as scheduled.

SPO-CRI-AUS-CUMMINS

Cummins yet to decide on whether to play in limited overs series against India

Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins on Monday said he is yet to take a call on whether to play in the limited-overs series against India beginning November 27 even though he is feeling fresh after spending three months inside bio-secure bubbles.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-RACISM

Australian team to form "barefoot circle" during India series

Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) Australian players will form a barefoot circle to acknowledge the culture of indigenous people before every series, starting with the ODI contest against India, said pacer Pat Cummins, who admitted that his team has not done enough to support anti-racism movement.

SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE

KL Rahul hones his pull shot with tennis ball training

Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) After competing on the slow UAE tracks for nearly two months during the IPL, India's star studded batting line-up is gearing up for the lively Australian pitches with the traditional tennis ball training on Monday.

SPO-TENNIS-PRAJNESH

Prajnesh loses ATP Challenger final in US

Cary (US), Nov 16 (PTI) Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran squandered initial advantage to lose to Denis Kudla of USA in three sets in the final of the Atlantic Tire Championships here.

SPO-CRI-AUS-GILCHRIST

Pucovski unlikely for Aus Test team, Burns and Warner form 'yin and yang' partnership: Gilly

Sydney, Nov 16 (PTI) Australia great Adam Gilchrist believes that promising batsman Will Pucovski is set to miss out on making the side for the opening Test against India despite "strong reason" for his inclusion as the selectors seem reluctant to drop under-pressure Joe Burns.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND

Aditi Ashok finishes 11th in Saudi Arabia

Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Nov 16 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished tied-11th in the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with a one-over 73 in the final round here.

SPO-CRI-PAINE-PUCOVSKI

Paine wants Burns to open against India, Pucovski debut may be delayed

Melbourne, Nov 16 (PTI) Promising Australia batsman Will Pucovski may have to wait for his much-anticipated Test debut with skipper Tim Paine showing keenness to persist with struggling Joe Burns when the high-stakes series against India begins next month.

SPO-FOOT-MASCHERANO-RETIREMENT

Argentina and Barcelona great Javier Mascherano announces retirement

Buenos Aires, Nov 16 (PTI) Former Barcelona and Argentina great Javier Mascherano announced his retirement from football, drawing curtains on his illustrious career spanning 17 years. PTI

