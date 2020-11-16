Arsenal skipper Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has slammed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after he along with his teammates from the Gabon football team were started at an airport in Gambia for nearly six hours. The 31-year-old asked if they were kept as ‘hostage’ as several players were forced to sleep on the floor due to the delay ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations Qualification clash against Gambia. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Praises Manager Mikel Arteta, Says ‘He Is Bringing Something Very Nice, Everyone Wants to Follow Him’.

Gabon are set to face Gambia in Bakau on Monday night and arrived at the Banjul International Airport late on Sunday night. According to reports, the players’ passports were seized despite them providing their coronavirus test results to the immigration officers, which caused the delay and forced several players if the international team to sleep on the floor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to social media to express his frustration as the team arrived at 23:30 on Sunday but were still stranded at the airport for at least 6 in the morning. ‘Since 11:30pm. Still waiting to enter Gambia. And we play tomorrow 4 pm. Nice.’ The 31-year-old made his first post at around 2:30 in the morning.

‘@CAF_Online just want to know why Gambia keep our passports for Hours and they keep us at the Airport are we hostage or what?Rolling on the floor laughing are you gonna close your eyes ? Want to see the Next Episode of this Film,’ the Arsenal man wrote later.

@CAF_Online just want to know why Gambia keep our passports for Hours and they keep us at the Airport are we hostage or what ?🤣 are you gonna close your eyes ? Want to see the Next Episode of this Film — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

The 31-year-old then posted a photo of his team-mates sleeping on the floor with the caption ‘Sounds like we gonna have a short night.’ At around 04:30 am the Gabon international wrote ‘Don’t think we’re in. Still at the Airport’

@CAF_Online great job 👍🏽 Look like we’re back in the 90’s pic.twitter.com/kgcLcvHMVg — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

Just before 6 am in the morning, the Gabon international team were let in the country as Aubameyang shared a picture of the squad from the bus. ‘Finally in the bus. Thanks for the extra motivation, Gambia,’ the Arsenal skipper wrote.

Following some light-hearted posts, Aubameyang criticized African football association for their lack of organisation, while insisted that their team’s morale will not be dented. ‘This will not demotivate us but people need to know and especially that Caf takes these responsibilities. In 2020, we want Africa to grow and this is not how we're going to get there!!’ he wrote.

Ça nous démotivera pas mais ils faut que les gens sachent et surtout que la @CAF_Online prennent ces responsabilité. 2020 et on veut que l’Afrique grandissent ce n’est pas comme ça qu’on va y arriver!!! https://t.co/7qCeYNaBmJ — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 16, 2020

Gabon defeated Gambia 2-1 in their last Group D outing, courtesy of goals from Denis Bouanga and Aubameyang. They sit at the top of their group with seven points after three matches while Gambia are second with four points. The two teams face each other at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).