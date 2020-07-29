New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours:

Also Read | IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill Feature in KKR's Latest Instagram Post; Kolkata Knight Riders Can't Wait for Season to Begin.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir & Others Welcome Five Rafael Jets to India, See Posts.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ANTIDOPING

Anti-Doping measures at IPL: NADA might outsource sample collection

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) In charge of dope control at the IPL for the very first time, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) might have to outsource the task of sample collection given the high cost of handling the exercise when the event is held in the UAE.

SPO-CRI-LD AKMAL

Umar Akmal's ban halved to 18 months, says will appeal for more reprieve

Karachi, Jul 29 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal's three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches was on Wednesday reduced to 18 months on "compassionate" grounds but the cricketer said he was not satisfied with the reprieve and will fight for a complete lifting of the suspension.

SPO-CRI-WI-WALSH

To win toss twice and not bat first, probably cost us: Walsh

Manchester, Jul 29 (PTI) West Indies played into England's hands by asking the hosts to bat first in the lost second and Third Tests, reckons legendary pacer Courtney Walsh.

SPO-BHUTIA-ACADEMY

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Academy gets good results in CBSE Class X exam

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI)The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) Residential Academy at Sohana in Haryana on Wednesday claimed that it has achieved 100 per cent pass result in the Class X examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

SPO-CRI-YUVRAJ-BROAD

You're a legend! Hats off: Yuvraj asks fans to look beyond six sixes and laud Broad's feat

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) India's flamboyant former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday doffed his hat to Stuart Broad, 13 years after nearly bringing about a premature end to the England pacer's career with six sixes in an over. y the Central Board of Secondary Education.

SPO-CRI-YOUNIS We need tail to bat well for winning series against England: Younis

London, Jul 29 (PTI) Batting coach Younis Khan said he is working hard on the skills of the lower-order batsmen as he believes a "fighting tail" will be crucial for Pakistan in the next month's three-Test series against England.

SPO-CRI-AZHARUDDIN I really don't know the reasons for banning me: Azharuddin

Karachi, Jul 29 (PTI) Mohammad Azharuddin's rehabilitation from life ban is more than complete in many ways but the former India captain says he "doesn't really know the reasons" for banning him in the first place.

SPO-FOOT-BAGAN-LD NASDAQ Mohun Bagan features on NASDAQ billboards, goes truly global on its special day

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) Iconic Indian football club Mohun Bagan went global on Wednesday as it became the country's first ever sports entity to feature on NASDAQ billboards in New York's Times Square.

SPO-CRI-ENG-SQUAD England name unchanged squad for Pakistan Test series

London, Jul 29 (PTI) England retained the 14-strong squad which defeated the West Indies in the Test series but added young batsmen James Bracey and Dan Lawrence to reserves list for the next month's red ball assignment against Pakistan.

SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA Biel Chess festival: Harikrishna finishes second despite posting win in final round

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna on Wednesday defeated David Anton Guijarro of Spain in the seventh and final round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland but still had to settle for second spot.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS

Broad moves to third spot in ICC rankings after match-winning effort

Dubai, Jul 29 (PTI) Stuart Broad progressed seven places to grab the third position among bowlers in the latest ICC Player Rankings after a stellar show in the final Test against the West Indies.

SPO-CRI-BHATIA-RETIREMENT

Domestic stalwart Rajat Bhatia announces retirement

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Domestic veteran Rajat Bhatia on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of cricket and he looks back at his long career with "no regrets" after coming close to play for India in 2014.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

Shubhankar set for Hero Open; Jimenez to make record 707th start

Birmingham, Jul 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma will compete for the first time in over four months when he tees off at the Hero Open starting here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-APPLICATION PCB invites former cricketers for match officials' role

Karachi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday invited former cricketers to apply for match officials' positions in its bid to increase their involvement in the domestic set-up of the game.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR

India have bowling attack to rattle Australia including Smith, Warner: Gambhir

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the Virat Kohli-led side has the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line up including Steve Smith and David Warner, who were serving ball-tampering bans in the previous series Down Under.

SPO-CRI-STEWART-WOAKES

Woakes is England's "unsung hero", says Stewart

Manchester, Jul 29 (PTI) Pacer Chris Woakes is England's "unsung hero" who just goes quietly about his business while the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Jofra Archer steal the spotlight, feels former skipper Alec Stewart.

SPO-CRI-HOLDER

If something is not done soon, you will see smaller countries playing less: Holder

Manchester, Jul 29 (PTI) West Indies captain Jason Holder feels "relevant" authorities need to ensure that smaller teams get to play regular international cricket as in a world scarred by COVID-19, only India, Australia and England have the resources to stage games in bio-secure bubbles.

SPO-CRI-ROOT

Real privilege to play alongside both Jimmy and Stuart: Root

Manchester, Jul 29 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root says his teammates "should feel lucky" sharing the dressing room with James Anderson and Stuart Broad, adding that there is no better place for a youngsters to learn the tricks of the trade than watching the veteran pace duo operate. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)