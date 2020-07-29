Ever since Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the upcoming season, which was earlier postponed, will begin from September 19 fans are waiting in anticipation. In fact, not just fans, franchises too are waiting for the action in IPL 2020 to begin. The excitement on two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Instagram is quite visible. Knight Riders in their latest post, which features captain Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill, are looking forward for the upcoming season. IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Can’t Wait to See Andre Russell and Others ‘Raining Sixes’ in Indian Premier League 13 (View Post).

KKR posted pictures of players from last year's matches and in the caption, Knight Riders wrote, “can’t wait to see these expressions back on the TV screens.” Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Hit Nets As Kolkata Knight Riders Get Ready.

Check KKR’s Latest Instagram Post

Knight Riders, in one of their earlier posts, has posted clips of Andre Russell and Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowling in the nets. Just like other franchises, KKR players are expected to land in Dubai in mid-August to prepare for the upcoming season. In IPL 2019, Knight Riders failed to qualify for play-offs and finished on the fifth spot with six wins from 14 matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).