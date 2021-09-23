New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*An interview of former cricketer Anjum Chopra.

*Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD PREVIEW

Herculean task for Indian women's team to counter Australia and save series

Mackay (Australia), Sep 23 (PTI) Outplayed in every aspect of the game so far, the Indian women's cricket team desperately needs its top order to strike form and its bowlers to show some spark against an in-form Australia in the second ODI here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-RCB-PREVIEW

RCB seek return to winning ways against resilient CSK

Sharjah, Sep 23 (PTI) Star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back when they take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's resilient Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, here on Friday.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-WOM-ASIAN-VENUES

AFC delegates inspect venues for Women's Asian Cup in India

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A delegation from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited India from September 16 to 21 and inspected the training sites and three venues that will host the matches in next year's Women's Asian Cup.

SPO-FOOT-VIRUS-DURAND

Army Red withdraws from Durand Cup quarterfinal after positive COVID-19 cases in squad

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) Army Red were on Thursday forced to withdraw from their Durand Cup quarterfinal against FC Bengaluru United after COVID-19 cases were detected in their squad, allowing their opponents to move into the last-four stage.

SPO-PARA-SHARAD-HEALTH

Paralympics bronze winner Sharad diagnosed with heart inflammation, awaiting more test results

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Tokyo Paralympics bronze medal-winning high jumper Sharad Kumar has been diagnosed with heart inflammation and has undergone a few more tests, reports of which are still awaited.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-DAS

Batting coach promises different approach in second ODI, backs Mandhana to overcome poor form

Mackay (Australia), Sep 23 (PTI) Indian women's team batting coach Shiv Sunder Das on Thursday promised a different approach to counter Australian bowlers and backed out-of-form opener Smriti Mandhana to come good in the second ODI against the hosts here.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-HAYNES

Haynes rendered doubtful for 2nd ODI against India

Mackay (Australia), Sep 23 (PTI) In-form Australia opener Rachael Haynes was on Thursday rendered doubtful for the second women's ODI against India after she took a blow on her right elbow during a training session.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BAYLISS

Natarajan's positive COVID-19 test did not impact game: Bayliss

Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss has asserted that their pacer T Natarajan's positive COVID-19 result did not impact their performance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday since all the players are used to last-minute setbacks.

SPO-ARCHERY-VERMA-COMMITTEE

Abhishek Verma elected to World Archery's athletes committee

Yankton (USA), Sep 23 (PTI) India's three-time World Cup gold medal-winning compound archer Abhishek Verma has been elected to World Archery's athletes' committee for a four-year term.

SPO-CRI-IPL-IYER

I respect team's decision to let Pant stay as captain: Iyer

Dubai, Sep 23 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer says he relished captaining the Delhi Capitals in the IPL but completely respects the team management's decision to let Rishabh Pant stay as leader of the pack till the end of the 2021 season. PTI

