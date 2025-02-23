New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya led the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' campaign here, with Olympic rower Arjun Lal Jat among a host of other participants.

Drawing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to fight obesity by reducing oil consumption by 10 per cent, exercising and eating right, Mandaviya dedicated the initiative to nation's fight against obesity.

Speaking at the event, the Sports Minister said, "In our fight against obesity, which the Honourable PM has initiated, we must come together to include daily fitness activities in our life.

"Cycling is the easiest exercise and it has a very positive impact on the environment as well. It reduces carbon footprints and is a solution for pollution."

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle invites a special set of people every week. The army personnel, postmen, and wellness experts have been invited as guests in the past.

In this week's event, corporate India stepped forward to support the campaign and participate. Representatives of industry bodies FICCI and CII as well as members from fitness brand Decathlon, Yoga Bharat and My Bharat participated.

Olympian Arjun Lal Jat said, "As an athlete I am happy to see that so many people have stepped out on a Sunday morning and have dedicated time to fitness. Staying fit is not an option, it is compulsory for everyone and the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative is a wonderful motivation for people to start their fitness journey."

In Guwahati, doctors from the Indian Medical Association joined the Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebration at the SAI National Centre of Excellence. More than 300 members rode to spread the message of fitness.

"The Fit India Sundays on Cycle has been organised across 4,200 locations in India in the past few weeks and in 1,200 locations today," a ministry release said.

