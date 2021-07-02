New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has decided to grant recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as National Sports Federation (NSF) for promotion and development of the Kickboxing sport in India.

WAKO India Kickboxing Federation is affiliated to the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), which is the International Federation for the sport of Kickboxing.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board at its meeting on June 10 has approved the recommendation for WAKO to become a fully recognised member of the Olympic family of sport.

"It is expected that with government recognition of WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF, the sport of kickboxing will develop at a faster pace in the country," an official statement from the Sports Ministry read.

WAKO has been a provisionally recognised member of the IOC since November 30 2018. The full recognition of WAKO will be finally decided by the IOC Session in Tokyo in July 2021.

"To be fully included and accepted in the Olympic movement is important for the recognition and development of the sport of kickboxing," the release added. (ANI)

