Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) Top-seeded Joshna Chinappa outclassed Akanksha Salunkhe in straight games in the semifinals of the women's singles event in the 78th National Squash Championship here on Friday.

The 36-year-old Chinappa will take on talented youngster Anahat Singh in the final on Saturday with an eye on a 19th national crown.

The 14-year-old Anahat eased past Tanishka Jain in the other semifinal.

Chinappa, the highest ranked Indian woman in the world, beat her opponent 11-9,11-9,11-8 to reach yet another national final.

In the men's section, No. 1 seed Abhay Singh made short work of Sandeep Jangra 11-2,11-4,11-4 to set up a title clash with Velavan Senthilkumar, who ousted Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in the other semifinal.

Results (semifinals): Men's singles -- Abhay Singh (1), TN beat Sandeep Jangra, SSCB, 11-2, 11-4,11-4; Velavan Senthilkumar (5/8), TN beat Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (TN) 5-11,11-9, 11-4, 11-9.

Women -- Joshna Chinappa (1), TN beat Akanksha Salunkhe (Goa) 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Anahat Singh beat Tanishka Jain 11-4,11-7, 11-2.

