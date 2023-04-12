Manjeri, Apr 12 (PTI) A sublime finish from Rilwan Hassan and a stunning volley from captain David Castaneda helped Sreenidi Deccan Football Club cruise past Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 in a Group A match of the Super Cup here on Wednesday.

Phalguni Singh, who was adjudged the 'Hero of The Match', played the role of an anchor in the Sreenidi midfield, controlling the pace of the game and it was he who started the move for their opening goal in the 17th minute.

The midfielder ran a few metres with the ball before passing it on to Hassan. The former Midtjylland player cut inside and beat his marker before letting loose a low shot to the far post to give his side the lead.

Sreenidi thoroughly deserved the lead, having been the more innovative side for the opening period.

Kerala Blasters, in sharp contrast, looked flat in the absence of their talisman, Adrian Luna.

Sreenidi captain David Castaneda made it 2-0 just before half time.

Hassan was the one to start the move this time, passing the ball wide out to Dinesh Singh on the left flank. The left back whipped in a curling cross inside the penalty box. While the ball had the requisite venom, it required some more individual brilliance to result in a goal.

Castaneda provided it, rising high and volleying the ball while in mid-air, into the top corner. It may well prove to be the goal of the tournament.

Kerala Blasters tried their best to put together a comeback in the second half, but lacked a cutting edge up front.

Sreenidi goalkeeper Aryan Lamba was called into action in the 68th minute, his fingers deflecting the ball onto the post to deny Mark Leskovic's header.

The result meant that Sreenidi could secure a spot in the semi-finals if they register a win against Hero I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC in their final group game.

