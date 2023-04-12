Chennai, Apr 12: Jos Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 175 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Wednesday. Buttler hit three sixes and a four in his knock while adding 77 for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls). Jos Buttler Becomes Third Quickest Batter to Score 3,000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Ravichandran Ashwin (30 off 22 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) also made valuable contributions. Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) had the best figures for CSK while rookie Akash Singh and young Tushar Deshpande also got two wickets apiece. Akash Singh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 20-Year Fast Bowler Who Made His CSK Debut Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Devdutt Padikkal 38; Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs CSK.

