Punjab Kings host defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 18 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Both sides come into the match with a defeat in their previous game. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 18 in Mohali.

Both PBKS and GT looked in good form before being handed respective defeats. While PBKS lost to SunRisers Hyderabad, GT lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling match. Meanwhile, PBKS will be boosted by the inclusion of Liam Livingstone who has joined the squad. Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat PBKS in IPL 2023 Match 18.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) can be our pick as wicket-keeper for PBKS vs GT fantasy team.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Shubman Gill (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT) can be picked as batsmen in your PBKS vs GT Dream11 team.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the PBKS vs GT match, we will go with four all-rounders. Hardik Pandya (GT), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Sam Curran (PBKS), Vijay Shankar (GT) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT) and Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) can be the bowlers in your PBKS vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

PBKS vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Jitesh Sharma (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Shubman Gill (GT), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Sam Curran (PBKS), Vijay Shankar (GT), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT) and Arshdeep Singh (PBKS).

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PBKS vs GT whereas Rashid Khan (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

