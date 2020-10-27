Dubai, Oct 27 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.
Wriddhiman Saha top-scored for SRH with his 87-run knock while skipper David Warner made 66.
Leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned incredible figures of 4-0-7-3 for SRH.
Brief Scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 219 for 2 in 20 overs (W Saha 87, D Warner 66, M Pandey 44 not out; R Ashwin 1/35, A Nortze 1/37).
Delhi Capitals: 131 all out in 19 overs. (R Pant 36, A Rahane 26; R Khan 3/7).
