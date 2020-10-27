FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC Look to Bounce Back. ()

Dubai, Oct 27 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Wriddhiman Saha top-scored for SRH with his 87-run knock while skipper David Warner made 66.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Midtjylland, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019-20 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned incredible figures of 4-0-7-3 for SRH.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019-20 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 219 for 2 in 20 overs (W Saha 87, D Warner 66, M Pandey 44 not out; R Ashwin 1/35, A Nortze 1/37).

Delhi Capitals: 131 all out in 19 overs. (R Pant 36, A Rahane 26; R Khan 3/7).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)