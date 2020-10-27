Inter Milan will hope to record their first win when they travel to Ukraine for their second UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 27 (Tuesday). Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan match in UCL 2020-21 will be played at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv. Inter were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach in their Group B opening match while Shakhtar Donetsk shocked Real Madrid 3-2 at Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for SHA vs INT match should scroll down for all details including live-action on Hotstar.

Antonio Conte’s men will be without midfielder Matias Vecino, defender Milan Skriniar and Roberto Gagliardini while Shakhtar are missing Ismaily, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Serhiy Kryvtsov and Junior Moraes. Inter Milan have also struggled in Serie A and are placed fourth with 10 points after five matches. They beat Genoa 2-0 in their last game.

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on October 27 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv and it is scheduled to start at 11:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten channels to catch the live-action of the UCL Group B match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also live stream the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan match online. SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group B match online for fans in India.

