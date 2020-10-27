Liverpool will aim to win consecutive UEFA Champions League matches when they host FC Midtjylland in their second Group D match on October 28 (Wednesday). Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax 1-0 in their UCL opener and will be eager to maintain that winning streak in Europe. Their opponents Midtjylland were thrashed 0-4 by Atalanta. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for Liverpool vs Midtjylland match should scroll down for all information.

The Premier League champions beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the league match on the weekend and will be confident of a win at home against the Danish opponents. Klopp’s men will, however, be without new signing Thiago Alcantara while centre-back Joel Matip is still absent from the squad. Virgil van Dijk is most likely ruled out from the remainder of the season while Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined. Naby Keita is also out with injury.

When is Liverpool vs Midtjylland, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Liverpool vs Midtjylland match in UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 will be played an Anfield Stadium on October 28 (Tuesday midnight). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Midtjylland, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Liverpool vs Midtjylland match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Sony Ten channels.

The match will be available online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Midtjylland UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match online for its fans in India.

