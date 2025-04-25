Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) produced a clinical bowling display to restrict Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 154 in 19.5 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday in Chennai.

After winning the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins opted to bowl first, and his bowlers backed up the decision brilliantly. Harshal Patel was the star of the show, picking up 4/28.

CSK got off to a horror start, losing Shaik Rasheed on the very first ball of the innings as Mohammed Shami struck with a golden duck. Promoted to No. 3, Sam Curran failed to make an impact and managed just 9 runs off 10 balls before falling to Patel.

Young Ayush Mhatre showed some promise, scoring a quick 30 off 19 balls with six boundaries, but his stay was cut short by Cummins, leaving CSK at 47/3 in 5.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja tried to steady the innings but was bowled by Sri Lankan spinner Kamindu Mendis for 21.

The highlight of CSK's innings came from South African Dewald Brevis, who looked in sublime touch. He smashed 42 off 25 balls, including four sixes and a boundary, before being dismissed by Patel, thanks to a spectacular catch by Mendis.

Shivam Dube scored 12 runs before falling to Jaydev Unadkat, and MS Dhoni couldn't do much either, scoring just 6 off 10 deliveries. Patel claimed his third wicket by removing the CSK skipper.

Anshul Kamboj (2) was removed by Cummins, while Noor Ahmad also scored 2 before becoming Patel's fourth scalp. Some late hitting by Deepak Hooda (22) pushed CSK past the 150 mark, but he was dismissed in the final over by Unadkat.

Overall, it was a team effort from the SRH bowlers. While Harshal Patel led the charge with four wickets, Cummins and Unadkat chipped in with two each. Shami and Mendis picked up one wicket apiece in what turned out to be a dominant bowling performance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now look to chase down the target and secure a vital win away from home. (ANI)

