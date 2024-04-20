New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Dehi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Aiden Markram finetuned his shots on Saturday.

DC will lock horns with SRH in the 35th encounter of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Hyderabad franchise took to X and shared a video in which Markram was seen hitting the shots in the nets. "Markram's Matchday Mode," read the caption.

https://x.com/SunRisers/status/1781622344072757610

The Hyderabad-based franchise has displayed good performance in the 17th season of the IPL. Pat Cummins' side is in fourth place on the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.502. SRH clinched a 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last match of the tournament.

SRH squad for IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

DC squad for IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (Wk/C), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara. (ANI)

