Colombo, Jun 26 (AP) Sri Lanka reached 83 without loss at lunch on Day 2 of the second cricket test after dismissing Bangladesh for 247 early in the morning session.

Pathum Nissanka (42) and Lahiru Udara (40) combined to get Sri Lanka into a strong position at the first interval Thursday.

Bangladesh resumed the day at 220-8 and lost the two remaining wickets after adding 27 more runs.

Opening batter Shadman Islam's 46 was the highest score for the tourists, while four others made good starts and scored in the 30s but failed to press on.

Rookie left-arm spin bowler Sonal Dinusha had the best bowling figures for Sri Lanka with 3-22, while fast bowler Asitha Fernando returned 3-51.

The first test of the two-match series ended in a draw last week at Galle. (AP)

