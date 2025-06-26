FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Wydad and Al Ain have lost both their games played so far in the FIFA Club World Cup and will play for pride when they meet this evening. After two heavy losses, it is imperative the clubs bounce back. Juventus and Manchester City were always going to start as the favourites to go through given the quality they possess. Defence is a major weakness for both these lesser-known clubs but the experience of playing in a tournament of such magnitude must have certainly helped. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Monterrey Advances to Knockout Rounds With 4–0 Victory Over Urawa Red Diamonds.

Nordin Amrabat was brilliant for Wydad in the game against Juventus as he created chance after chance on the wings. Thembinkosi Lorch on the other flank also scored for the team and the duo will be critical here. Samuel Obeng will lead the forward line with El Mehdi El Moubarik and Oussama Zemraoui as the central midfielders, shielding the backline.

Kaku, Rui Patricio, and Kouame Autonne will likely be back for Al Ain as the team looks to change their approach. Soufiane Rahimi will spearhead the attack for the club and all eyes will be on him as the team goes in search of goals. Park Yong-woo at the heart of defence will need to command the backline well and bring in a calming influence.

Wydad AC vs Al-Ain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Wydad AC vs Al-Ain Date Friday, June 27 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Audi Field, Washington Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Wydad AC vs Al-Ain FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Hoping to end their respective campaigns with a win, Wydad AC and Al-Ain will take on each other in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 27. The Wydad AC vs Al-Ain is scheduled to be played at the Audi Field in Washington and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Milan 1-0 River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Francesco Pio Esposito, Alessandro Bastoni Find Net Each As Nerazzurri Enter Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Wydad AC vs Al-Ain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Wydad AC vs Al-Ain live telecast on any TV channel. For Wydad AC vs Al-Ain online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Wydad AC vs Al-Ain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Wydad AC vs Al-Ain live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Both the sides will create plenty of chances in this game with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).