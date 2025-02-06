Galle [Sri Lanka], February 5 (ANI) Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda confirmed on Wednesday that spinner Ramesh Mendis has been called up for the second final Test match of the series against Australia at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka endured a challenging time against Australia in the first Test in Galle, where they found themselves trailing by 654 runs at the end of the first innings, with two relatively inexperienced spinners leading the charge. It saw the hosts being inflicted with their worst Test defeat in history as they lost by an innings and 242 runs.

Also Read | Hong Kong to Host First ICC Cricket Tournament in 14 Years.

Going into the second Test, Sri Lanka have made two changes to their squad, with Ramesh Mendis being recalled while seamer Vishwa Fernando and top-order batter Lahiru Udara have been released from the 18-member squad.

Being an all-rounder with 15 Tests under his belt, Mendis is expected to help bolster Sri Lanka's front-line spinning options.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Qualify for Playoffs With 3-0 Triumph Against Punjab FC.

Mendis was initially dropped from the Test squad following a sub-par performance against New Zealand last year. However, following his strong form both with bat and ball in the ongoing first-class Major League Tournament, Mendis has earned back his stripes in the Test squad. In Sri Lanka's domestic red-ball tournament, Mendis has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 21.91 and scored 260 runs at an average of 52 off six innings.

Despite modest returns in Tests, particularly against Australia--against whom he has taken seven wickets at an average of 40.85 from the two matches played in Galle back in 2022, his inclusion is a strategic move given the team's inexperience in the spin department, and will add much needed experience to the unit. He will be in contention for the XI as Sri Lanka look to bounce back and prevent a 2-0 defeat.

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia is slated to begin on February 6, Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)