New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday confirmed that star pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the third and final ODI match against Bangladesh after sustaining an injury.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Madushanka could also miss the initial stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

SLC took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account and confirmed that the 23-year-old pacer will not take part in the ongoing tour of Bangladesh. The statement from SLC added that the pacer would return to his country and undergo "rehabilitation work".

Madushanka sustained the injury during the second ODI match against Bangladesh on Friday in Chattogram.

"Dilshan Madushanka will not further take part in the ongoing tour as the bowler will return to start rehabilitation work after suffering an injury during the 2nd ODI. Madushanka, who left the field during the second ODI while bowling, has suffered a left hamstring injury, as confirmed by an MRI scan performed on the player," SLC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda said that they are not sure how much time Madushanka will take to recover from his injury.

"We got the report on his injury only today [Sunday], and it shows a small tear. It's a new injury. We're not yet sure how long it will take for him to recover, but he'll have to be assessed again when he goes home by the medical team at the high-performance centre. For now, we know he's out of the ODI tomorrow for sure," Halangoda was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Sri Lanka will play against Bangladesh in the third ODI match on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The final 50-over match will be a series since both sides have won each game in their first two encounters. (ANI)

