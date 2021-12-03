Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) The start of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on Friday was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The umpires will make an inspection of the pitch at 9:30am IST before the toss takes place.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

