Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test due to an elbow injury. Tom Latham will be leading the team.
Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | https://t.co/VClIKxKI8Q #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wGeA46LN4g— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021
Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test 2021. The three have been ruled out to an injury.
The toss has been delayed further more due to wet outfield. The inspection will happen at 10.30 am IST.
As we wait for the toss, here's an update from the Kiwi's side. Kane Williamson is not a part of the playing XI as he does not look dressed for the toss. It could be due to his elbow injury.
It's been raining for the past two days in Mumbai and the outfield is wet. Thus the toss has been delayed. The inspection will happen at 09.30 am IST.
Hi and welcome to the live blog of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021. This is Dhairya Ingle bringing to you the live updates of the game.
After facing an unfortunate draw in the last game, India and New Zealand are once again locking horns with each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the second Test match. The two-match series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. We shall bring to you the live updates of the match and that will help you keep a tab on what's happening with the game. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So Virat Kohli who was rested for the T20I and the first Test match makes a comeback into the game. India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.
Kohli will be leading the Indian side. So either Ajinkya Rahane or Mayank Agarwal will be dropped from the playing XI. If Mayank Agarwal is dropped from the playing XI then Cheteshwar Pujara might be asked to open the innings. There could be changes in the bowling department as well. Mohammed Siraj could replace Umesh Yadav from the bowling department. The visiting team could make one change in their team which will include Neil Wagner.
The winner of the match will win the series and thus both teams will leave no stone unturned to win this contest. Stay tuned to this space for more updates regarding the match.