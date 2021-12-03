After facing an unfortunate draw in the last game, India and New Zealand are once again locking horns with each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the second Test match. The two-match series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. We shall bring to you the live updates of the match and that will help you keep a tab on what's happening with the game. But before that let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So Virat Kohli who was rested for the T20I and the first Test match makes a comeback into the game. India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Kohli will be leading the Indian side. So either Ajinkya Rahane or Mayank Agarwal will be dropped from the playing XI. If Mayank Agarwal is dropped from the playing XI then Cheteshwar Pujara might be asked to open the innings. There could be changes in the bowling department as well. Mohammed Siraj could replace Umesh Yadav from the bowling department. The visiting team could make one change in their team which will include Neil Wagner.

The winner of the match will win the series and thus both teams will leave no stone unturned to win this contest. Stay tuned to this space for more updates regarding the match.