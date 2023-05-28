New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Australian men's and women's side are set for a lengthy tour to UK, and they are set to play seven Tests in England this winter, six for men and one for the women's team and six different venues will host these matches.

The same five venues that hosted the 2019 series have been chosen again in the same sequence for the men's Ashes, the first time it has happened in back-to-back English Ashes series since 1953.

The World Test Championship final at the Oval will come before that, and it will be Australia's first chance to win the WTC mace.

The women's Ashes will be contested in a new format, with a single Test in Nottingham, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is.

1).The Oval, London

The match it will host: WTC Final: June 7-11, fifth Ashes Test: July 27-31

Since 2018: Four Tests have happened at the venue

Pace bowlers: 126 wickets at an average 26.01

Spin bowlers: 33 wickets at an average of 28.72

Australia's overall record at the venue: Played 38, won seven, lost 17, drawn 14

Most recent: England vs Australia, September 2019, England won by 135 runs

Australia will play two Tests at the Oval on the same trip for the first time in 143 years, the first being the World Test Championship final against India and the second the last Ashes Test against England. The large gasometer that looms over the ground, as well as the massive members' pavilion at the other end, easily identify the ground. The statistics indicate that it is one of England's most spin-friendly wickets, particularly when compared to the other sites on this trip. Nathan Lyon has played three Tests at the venue, and his contribution roughly mirrors his career totals: nine wickets at an average of 30.77 (lifetime bowling average is 31.23). Unsurprisingly, Steve Smith enjoys hitting here, averaging 97.75 in three Tests and scoring 391 runs. Australia has only won here twice since 1972, and both triumphs (2011 and 2015) were by innings.

2).Edgbaston, Birmingham

The match it will host: First Ashes Test: June 16-20

Since 2018: Four Tests happened at the venue

Pace bowlers: 111 wickets at an average of 28.63

Spin bowlers: 29 wickets at an average of 33.20

Australia's overall record at the venue: Played 15, won four, lost six, drawn five

Most recent: Australia vs England, August 2019, Australia won by 251 runs

England came into the 2019 match with confidence and an eight-game unbeaten streak at their 'Fortress' Edgbaston, but hundreds in both innings to Smith broke the host side's run. Spin is likely to be significant here, as it was in 2019, when Nathan Lyon took 6-49 in the second inning. In the previous five years, England's most effective bowler here has been Ben Stokes, who has taken 15 wickets at an average of 23.27. Edgbaston, where Australia's women's team won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, also has some of the world's most unusual light towers.

3).Lord's, London

The match it will host: Second Ashes Test: June 28-July 2

Since 2018: Eight Tests have happened at the venue

Pace bowlers: 237 wickets at an average of 21.85

Spin bowlers: 18 wickets at an average of 61.05

Australia's overall record: Played 39, won 17, lost seven, drawn 15

Most recent: England vs Australia, August 2019, match drawn

Due to an unbroken run of 18 Tests between 1934 and 2009, Australia has long been regarded a good hunting field. However, the 'home of cricket' has seen two wins and a tie since then. Lord's has embraced the old and the new, with a members' pavilion steeped in heritage at one end and the futuristic'spaceship' media box at the other. However, its capacity of roughly 31,000 remains tiny by modern-day standards. James Anderson has taken 117 wickets in 27 Tests at this venue, more than any other, with Stuart Broad close behind on 102. Lord's is dominated by quick bowlers - The quicks have taken 93% of all wickets in the last eight Tests.

4).Headingley, Leeds

The match it will host: Third Ashes Test: July 6-10

Since 2018: Four Tests have happened at the venue

Pace bowlers: 106 wickets at an average 25.02

Spin bowlers: 23 wickets at an average of 34.60

Australia's overall record: Played 26, won nine, lost nine, drawn eight

Most recent: England vs Australia, August 2019, England won by one wicket

Headingley, like Lord's before it, has a reputation for being accommodating to fast bowlers, with the surface frequently having far more green grass than other UK grounds. Only three wickets went to spin in England's remarkable comeback in 2019, with Jofra Archer (eight wickets) and Josh Hazlewood (nine) leading the way.

5).Old Trafford, Manchester

The match it will host: Fourth Ashes Test: July 19-23

Since 2018: Five Tests have happened at the venue

Pace bowlers: 126 wickets at 26.01

Spin bowlers: 34 wickets at 42.94

Australia's overall record: Played 31, won nine, lost seven, drawn 15

Most recent: Australia vs England, September 2019, Australia won by 185 runs

With an undefeated streak dating back to 1981, Australia's recent recollections of Old Trafford have all been happy. The tourists have won four times and drawn three times in that period, with Australia regaining the Ashes in their most recent visit in 2019. Another field that favours fast bowlers, this was the only location where all three of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc played in the last Ashes series. His bowling will be crucial, but Starc's batting average at Old Trafford is impressive - with unbeaten half-centuries in 2013 and 2019, he averages 134 from four innings, including a knock of 66*.

6).Trent Bridge, Nottingham

The match it will host: The only Women's Ashes Test: June 22-26

Since 2018: Three Tests*

Pace bowlers: 88 wickets at 32.90*

Spin bowlers: 11 wickets at 56.09*

Australia's overall record: n/a

Most recent: n/a

The lone women's Test at Trent Bridge was between England and West Indies in 1979, hence the figures above are from men's Tests after 2018 to provide a more modern picture of how the surface has performed. Australia has depth in both fast and spin bowling, and while they used two spinners in their most recent Test (Alana King and Jess Jonassen), one with the off-spin of allrounder Ashleigh Gardner could be plenty for the conditions in Nottingham. Ellyse Perry has played four Tests in England, beginning in 2009, and has taken 13 wickets at an average of 18.38.

Ashes will start from June 16 onwards. Australia had won the 2021-22 edition of series at home by 4-0. England, which is energized by new skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' style of cricket, will be aiming to regain the Ashes urn at their home.A total of 72 Ashes series have been played since 1882, with England winning 32, Australia winning 34 and six ending in a draw.England are yet to announce their Ashes squad. They will start their home Test summer against Ireland from June 1 onwards at The Lord's.

The Women's Ashes will start with a one-off Test in Nottingham from 22 June then move into white-ball clashes with three T20Is and three ODIs as part of the multi-format series.

World Test Championship Final and Men's Ashes squad (first two Tests): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner. (ANI)

