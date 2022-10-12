New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Two valiantly fought games were witnessed in the 61st edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament for Boys Under-17 group as schools from Chandigarh and Nagaland pipped their opponents to storm into the finals on Tuesday.

The two semi-finals of the U-17 Football Tournament saw two hat-tricks, the first was scored by Chandigarh school in the first knockout game while the second one was scored by Nagaland school in the second semi-final powering their respective schools into the finals.

Also Read | Boxing at National Games 2022, Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Medal Event Coverage.

"The final match is set to be played at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium, on Thursday, October 13, 2022," read a statement by Subroto Cup.

Lemmet got the first of the day's hat-tricks for Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Chandigarh, while Setungchim of Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS), Dimapur, Nagaland, got the other.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: French Star Wants To Leave PSG in January.

In the first 70-minute game which kicked off at 9.00 am in the morning, GMSSS, Chandigarh, overwhelmed 10+2 Zila School, Chaibasa, Jharkhand, 5-1. The Chandigarh number 11 Lemmet got four of those goals in the the15th, 24th, 60th and 69th minutes of the game. Arjun got the fifth in the 44th Dogar Purty got one back for Jharkhand in the 32nd minute.

The second semi-final was a tighter contest between PHSS and CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur however PHSS were always more comfortable in the game. Their number seven Setungchim did the star turn striking in the seventh, 52nd and 58th minutes of the match. David did pull one back for the Manipur side in the 68th minute, but Nagaland were home and dry by then.

The prestigious 61st Subroto Cup Boys U-17 final will kick off at 3.30 pm on Thursday and is set to be a blockbuster clash between two in-form teams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)