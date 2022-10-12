The Men's and Women's boxing contingent will be in action in the finals of event at the National Games 2022. The event is slated to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards on October 12, 2022. DD Sports would provide live telecast of the event while fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel.

Our broadcast schedule for Wednesday, 12 October 🎥#36thNationalGames ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UxHSp7NVlB — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 11, 2022

