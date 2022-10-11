In a shocking development, recent reports have claimed that Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG in the winter window. The French star is reportedly unhappy at PSG and his relations with the club have broken down and the forward is working on leaving the club in January. This comes as a shocking turn of events, especially given the fact that the forward penned a new deal in the summer amid serious interest from Real Madrid. Antoine Griezmann Joins Atletico Madrid From FC Barcelona, Signs Contract Until 2026

The new deal which he signed at PSG, also reportedly gave him a role in the club's sporting project. He is also said to have a role in the Parisians relieving Mauricio Pochettino and Leanardo from their roles as head coach and sporting director, respectively. Earlier, there have been reports of him having a rift with Brazilian superstar Neymar.

According to the Guardian, Mbappe is unhappy that he is not given his preferred playing position from the left wing and is instead, made to play as a number nine. Sources have said that Mbappe feels let down by the club and the promises made to him by the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and also coach Christopher Galtier were not fulfilled, especially when it came to signings. A report in ESPN adds that the club are aware of this situation and are willing to sort it out after the Champions League match against Benfica.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).