Noida, Apr 5 (PTI) Greater Noida golfer Sudhir Sharma's carded an even-par 72 which helped him maintain his lead at the halfway stage of the Delhi-NCR Open here on Wednesday.

Sudhir (28-72), the first round leader by three shots, totaled eight-under 100 after round two to hold on to his advantage.

Delhi-based Honey Baisoya (32-69) struck a 69 to be one shot behind the leader at seven-under 101 in second position.

Noida's Gaurav Pratap Singh (68) and Chandigarh's Ranjit Singh (69) were tied for third at five-under 103.

The first round was curtailed to nine holes due to rain with the par for the round being 36.

However, with the rain staying away on Wednesday, the second round was played over 18 holes with the par for the round being the usual 72. The cut was thus applied after 27 holes.

The cut fell at one-over 109 with 56 professionals making it to the money rounds.

Sudhir, who enjoyed a dream start with a first round of eight-under featuring two eagles, had a contrasting second round that included four birdies and four bogeys.

Sudhir had a strong start with three birdies on his first four holes where he hit his wedges to perfection, chipping-in on the second hole.

The 35-year-old Sharma, a two-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, then hit a few shots off-target that resulted in four bogeys for him between the eighth and the 17th. He added just one more birdie on the 14th.

Delhi's Sachin Baisoya fired a hole-in-one on the third during his round of 73 that placed him tied fifth at four-under 104.

Pune's Pranav Mardikar also struck an ace on the 16th as he carded a 68 to be placed tied ninth at three-under 105.

