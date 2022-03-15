Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Lalliansanga came off the bench for Aizawl FC to play the role of super-sub to full effect as the former champions notched up their first win, defeating Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 here on Tuesday.

After falling behind to an early Nishchal Chandan goal early in the fourth minute, Aizawl FC scored two goals in the space of two minutes in the second-half injury time through the 24-year-old.

The win took the 2016-17 champions out of the bottom spot after five matches as they jumped to 11th place from being in the bottom of the 13-team standings.

The unlikely centre-back pairing of Ruatkima and Nishchal Chandan combined to give the Delhi outfit the lead.

Ruatkima showed composure to deliver a measured cross to his defensive partner Nishchal in the Aizawl FC box.

Nishchal sent a towering header back across goal that left Aizawl goalkeeper Anuj Kumar with no chance.

With their backs to the wall, Aizawl FC showed signs of a spirited fight back, led by the efforts of striker Dipanda Dicka.

Aizawl had a couple of opportunities to equalise in the first-half but they lacked the finishing skills.

Aizawl another chance in the 56th minute from a setpiece but MS Tluanga's clinical cross could not find a convincing finish by Robert Primus.

Just when the Delhi outfit looked to give Aizawl another heartbreak, Lalliansanga added some late drama.

In the 91st minute, Aizawl FC displayed intricate interplay and laid the ball off to Lalliansanga, who was patiently waiting at the edge of the box.

Using defender Ruatkima as a screen, he bent the ball around him to slot his finish into the top corner.

Aizawl FC completed the turn-around a minute later when Lalliansanga capitalised on deflection to find the back of the net.

