Hamilton, March 15: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry heaped praise on India pacer Jhulan Goswami, saying she has done remarkably wonderful work for the growth of women's cricket in the world. Asked about Jhulan's role in the Indian team, Perry said, "I think not just myself, but our entire team have a tremendous level of respect for Jhulan. You know, what she's done for the game, not just for the Indian team, the whole of women's cricket globally is just unbelievable. I certainly admire her longevity as well, and just how successful she's been over such a long period of time. She's such a talisman for the Indian team. She's an absolute bedrock of that new ball. And it's been really, really tricky to get away." India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: How To Watch IND W vs ENG W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Veteran pacer Goswami on Saturday (March 12) became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women's Cricket World Cup by dismissing West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed. Anisa flicked to mid-wicket fielder, becoming Jhulan's 40th overall scalp in the tournament and was able to overtake Australia's Lyn Fullston's record since 1988 of 39 wickets at an average of 11.94. Almost 17 years ago, Goswami took her first World Cup wicket, dismissing Inoka Galagedara of Sri Lanka on March 22, 2005.

"When you sort of had the wonderful opportunity to play against a player like that for such a long period of time. Yeah, it's hard not to just have a lot of admiration for them. And yeah, it's always nice to see Jhulan - she's so I guess kind and bubbly off the field and always willing to say, good day and have a chat," she added.

Perry is aware of the form of the Indian batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti who struck hundreds in the previous outing.

"We are constantly aware of the power in the Indian batting lineup, you know, Smriti and Harman - Two of the most dangerous batters certainly, both played Big Bash over the summer in Australia and were very, very good there. I think they both scored hundreds in that tournament, if not got very close. I know Smriti did. I can't remember if Harman did - but yeah, so I think for us like, we've played a lot against one another lately.

"So it gives us a really great chance to prepare. But yeah, it's a very strong batting lineup - the Indian lineup and I've only mentioned two names there. I think it's come really at the right time and I think both teams are in a really good spot. So it should be a great clash," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).