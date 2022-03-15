Wellington, March 15: West Indies' all-rounder Hayley Matthews said that taking a splendid one-handed catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma in the Women's World Cup is her favorite so far in the tournament. West Indies Women Matthews and Deandra Dotting have set quite a benchmark in fielding and catching. Dottin with her superb one-handed diving catch in the point region against England has sent back batter Lauren Winfield Hill. India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: How To Watch IND W vs ENG W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Asked about the favourite catch so far in the tournament, the 23-year-old Matthews said, "I'll kind of have to go to the Deepti Sharma one- just because it was a one-hander. Yeah, probably that one." West Indies got off to a flying start in the tournament with two wins from two matches but lost against Australia by seven wickets. Australian bowlers Ellyse Perry (3/22) and Ashleigh Gardner (3/25) ran through the West Indies batting line-up, while top-order batter Rachael Haynes smashed a 95-ball unbeaten 83 as the six-time champions won their ICC Women's World Cup match against the Stafanie Taylor-led side with remarkable ease at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday.

When asked about the pressure in the next game, she said, "I don't think there is too much pressure. Coming into this tournament, we knew our first four games are probably going to be our four hardest. I think we kind of said to ourselves, if we could get at least two or three wins over these first four games we will be in a really strong position and we've done exactly that. I think looking at the rest of the games. These are games that we should expect to win.

"And what's the good thing about it is that the term is still in our hands if we go there and we can win all three of our games, we will be qualifying for the semifinals. So I don't think there's much pressure at the moment, we know that we have the kind of team once we go there and we play our best cricket we'll get the wins on there. So no pressure, just a matter of going out there each and every day and taking it one game at a time."

