Mangalore, May 19 (PTI) The Surfing Federation of India on Thursday announced the third edition of the Indian Open Surfing.

The premier surfing competition is recognised by the international surfing association and will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club at the Panambur Beach here from May 27-29.

The three-day competition will see participation from all the top surfers of India as per their rankings and will be a part of the Karnataka Surfing Festival.

Karnataka Tourism has come on board with the Indian Open Surfing as the title partners, while Chennai based TT Group are the associate partners.

The competition will have participation in three categories -- men, women and U- 16.

